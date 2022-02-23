JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Management Inc.

Strategic Wealth Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,387 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 41,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 899.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 104,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 94,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,285,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAGG traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.73. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,413. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.89. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.57 and a 12-month high of $55.22.

