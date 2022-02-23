Ambassador Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Ambassador Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFAV traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, hitting $71.86. 891,262 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.19.

