Summit Trail Advisors LLC Boosts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 611 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in BlackRock by 8.5% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 635 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 13.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in BlackRock by 24.2% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $644,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on BLK. Bank of America began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $980.14.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $744.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,404. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $670.28 and a 52-week high of $973.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $845.65 and a 200 day moving average of $887.60. The company has a market cap of $113.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 42.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 16,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $920.92, for a total transaction of $15,070,855.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

