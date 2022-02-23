Headinvest LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Headinvest LLC reduced its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 60.8% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $93.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $140.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $71.99 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.74.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 79.38%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

In other news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total transaction of $1,416,595.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

