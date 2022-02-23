Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 13,077 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – ) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,077 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Accenture were worth $20,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in Accenture by 11.4% during the third quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 6,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Engine NO. 1 LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 68.2% during the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.5% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,855,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.53, for a total value of $746,301.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.87.

Accenture stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $321.46. 13,104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,860,103. Accenture plc has a one year low of $244.44 and a one year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $203.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $363.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $352.44.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

