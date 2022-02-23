Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Makes New Investment in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MET. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 139,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,725,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,944,000 after purchasing an additional 22,772 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in MetLife by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,538,000. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

MET traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.65. The stock had a trading volume of 90,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729,210. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.74. The firm has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $72.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.67 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

MetLife Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.