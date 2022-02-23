Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys Shares of 1,755 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,901,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,995,056,000 after purchasing an additional 45,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $875,575,000 after purchasing an additional 39,440 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 932,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,758,000 after acquiring an additional 619,025 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 830,693 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,347,000 after acquiring an additional 118,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 583,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $356,676,000 after acquiring an additional 22,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Truist Financial boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $796.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Edward Jones lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $699.72.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $9.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $642.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,405. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. The stock has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $443.56 and a one year high of $710.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $670.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $640.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 3,880.90% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

