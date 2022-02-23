Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $105.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.41 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Shares of TPB stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.07. Turning Point Brands has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $54.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average of $41.21. The firm has a market cap of $646.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 414.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TPB shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

