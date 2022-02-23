Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24, Yahoo Finance reports. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Turning Point Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE TPB traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,198. Turning Point Brands has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $54.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market cap of $643.95 million, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.40.
TPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.
Turning Point Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.
