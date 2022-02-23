Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CBRL traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,991. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.19. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $111.79 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CBRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,639,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,413 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

