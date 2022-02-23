Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $230.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.30 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS.
Shares of ROG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.50. 1,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,814. Rogers has a 1 year low of $172.21 and a 1 year high of $274.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $272.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 1.62.
ROG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CJS Securities cut Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.20.
Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.
