Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $230.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.30 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS.

Shares of ROG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $272.50. 1,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,814. Rogers has a 1 year low of $172.21 and a 1 year high of $274.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $272.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.19 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Rogers alerts:

ROG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CJS Securities cut Rogers from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley cut Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, lowered Rogers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Rogers by 2,816.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 368,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,465,000 after purchasing an additional 355,385 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the fourth quarter worth $22,073,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Rogers by 22.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,519,000 after purchasing an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Rogers by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Rogers by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 54,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers (Get Rating)

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.