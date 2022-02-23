Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 6,355 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 207% compared to the average daily volume of 2,070 call options.

GFI stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $13.29. 330,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,898,449. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $13.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.1738 per share. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 2%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GFI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Gold Fields by 6.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Gold Fields by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Gold Fields by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Gold Fields by 8.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Gold Fields by 116.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. 26.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

