Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.500-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.78 billion-$2.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.Wolverine World Wide also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.65 EPS.

WWW traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.27. The company had a trading volume of 11,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Wolverine World Wide has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.28. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.71%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WWW shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 139,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 46,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 25.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

