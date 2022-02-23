Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.500-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion.

Shares of BCO stock traded up $2.02 on Wednesday, hitting $70.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $58.48 and a 52-week high of $84.72.

Get Brink's alerts:

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.22. Brink’s had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 98.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Brink’s will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brink’s from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other Brink’s news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan acquired 1,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $95,205.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Brink’s by 56.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Brink’s by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Brink’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Brink’s by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Brink’s by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brink’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.