Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-3.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.13. Tupperware Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.600-$3.200 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TUP. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Tupperware Brands from $41.50 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tupperware Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tupperware Brands presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Tupperware Brands stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.90. 37,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 921,935. The stock has a market cap of $777.19 million, a P/E ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.07. Tupperware Brands has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $33.72.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Tupperware Brands by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,867,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,560,000 after buying an additional 195,772 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after purchasing an additional 69,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 557,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 187.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 534,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,700,000 after purchasing an additional 348,656 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tupperware Brands by 229.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 534,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 372,278 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tupperware Brands Corp. operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of products across multiple brands and categories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and South America. product brands and categories include design-centric preparation, storage and serving solutions for the kitchen and home through the Tupperware brand, and beauty and personal care products through the Avroy Shlain, BeautiControl, Fuller, NaturCare, Nutrimetics and Nuvo brands.

