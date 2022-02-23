Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOOD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$5.83.

FOOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. decreased their price target on Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.25 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Goodfood Market alerts:

TSE FOOD traded down C$0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.77. 65,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,385. The stock has a market capitalization of C$207.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.03. Goodfood Market has a 12-month low of C$2.75 and a 12-month high of C$11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.45 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.49.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Goodfood Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodfood Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.