Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.52% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Community Health continues to acquire hospitals to expand the number of licensed beds. CYH has a pipeline of activities lined up for the near future. It added multiple beds over the past few years along with new surgical and procedural suites. The company's restructuring initiatives substantiate its efforts to streamline operations. Shedding non-core assets helps it focus on its core business that comprises large hospitals, which in turn promises higher returns. It has made investments in telehealth, which gained ample response amid COVID-19. Shares of the company have underperformed its industry in a year. Nevertheless, the company's fourth-quarter earnings beat estimate. However, its revenues have been declining due to lower admissions. A debt-laden balance sheet and plunging free cash flows continue to bother CYH.”

CYH has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.45.

NYSE:CYH remained flat at $$9.85 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,545. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.50. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.72.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.54. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 6.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,423,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,059,000 after purchasing an additional 514,904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 21.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,572,000 after purchasing an additional 693,184 shares during the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,952,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,776,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,489,000 after purchasing an additional 102,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,073,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,592,000 after buying an additional 56,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

