Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 25th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

BBU.UN traded up C$0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$54.38. 4,670 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,422. The company has a market cap of C$4.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 223.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.74. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12-month low of C$47.90 and a 12-month high of C$65.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$57.05.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BBU.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

