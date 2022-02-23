Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $1.22 Million in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,173 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock traded up $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $111.02. The company had a trading volume of 104,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,089. The firm has a market cap of $64.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $116.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

