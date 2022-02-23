Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Takes $1.16 Million Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,414 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Match Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.79.

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $105.98. 25,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,497. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.15 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 124.60, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($1.13). Match Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a negative return on equity of 69.07%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

