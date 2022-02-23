Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Invests $1.37 Million in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Ecolab by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after buying an additional 617,575 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,730,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $768,361,000 after acquiring an additional 17,928 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Ecolab by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,498,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $746,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955,198 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Ecolab by 6.3% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,396,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,604,000 after purchasing an additional 200,327 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Ecolab by 0.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,966,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $410,306,000 after purchasing an additional 16,939 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $176.64. The company had a trading volume of 13,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,166. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.85 and a 1-year high of $238.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.99 and its 200-day moving average is $218.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 13,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $3,142,026.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ECL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Ecolab from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.54.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

