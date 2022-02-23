Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $605,000 Investment in SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABS traded down 0.05 on Wednesday, reaching 5.16. 672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,260. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 6.75. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of 4.65 and a 52 week high of 12.90.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported -0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.06 by 0.04. As a group, research analysts expect that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SABS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on SAB Biotherapeutics from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with SAB Biotherapeutics Inc

