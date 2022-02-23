iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

IWD stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $159.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,155,529. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.53. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.29 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

