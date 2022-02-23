Wealth Quarterback LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 679.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,899,135. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.53 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.79 and a 200-day moving average of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.253 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 54.71%.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.28.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $211,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Sanghi sold 94,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $7,903,240.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 228,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,474,840. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

