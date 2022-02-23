Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Trading Down 5.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.6% on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $23.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lindblad Expeditions traded as low as $15.77 and last traded at $15.84. 4,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 250,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LIND. StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In related news, insider Trey Byus sold 11,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $214,172.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,097 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,650,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,429,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC bought a new position in Lindblad Expeditions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,385,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,114,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,257,000 after purchasing an additional 303,961 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,021,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Lindblad Expeditions by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 973,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 147,940 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $784.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.10.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

