Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Trading Down 5.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.6% on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $23.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lindblad Expeditions traded as low as $15.77 and last traded at $15.84. 4,291 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 250,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.78.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LIND. StockNews.com raised Lindblad Expeditions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.
In related news, insider Trey Byus sold 11,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $214,172.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig Felenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,097 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market cap of $784.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.10.
Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 151.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.
Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile (NASDAQ:LIND)
Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.
