Wealth Quarterback LLC Sells 160 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Wealth Quarterback LLC decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMH. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 23,139.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,168,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after acquiring an additional 13,112,145 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 121.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,649,000 after acquiring an additional 670,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,609,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,523,000 after acquiring an additional 651,865 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 36,911.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,559,000 after purchasing an additional 282,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,448,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SMH traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.92. The stock had a trading volume of 239,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,737,221. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $318.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.66.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $1.573 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.