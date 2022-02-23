Wealth Quarterback LLC Invests $115,000 in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter worth $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 625.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.2% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.56. 28,973 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,115. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

