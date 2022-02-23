Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ETRN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.26. The stock had a trading volume of 187,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,525,309. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.58. Equitrans Midstream has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $11.52.

Get Equitrans Midstream alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Equitrans Midstream by 1,663.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. US Capital Advisors cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equitrans Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitrans Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.