Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cerus had a negative net margin of 50.03% and a negative return on equity of 65.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Shares of Cerus stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.24. 53,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,749,191. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $902.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.22. Cerus has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $8.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day moving average is $6.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

In related news, SVP Carol Moore sold 19,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $133,413.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cerus by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 17.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cerus by 24.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,315,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after acquiring an additional 261,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cerus by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand.

