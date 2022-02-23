Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $141.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Virgin Galactic’s quarterly revenue was up 140999900.0% on a year-over-year basis.
NYSE:SPCE traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.99. 1,003,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,886,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.36. Virgin Galactic has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $57.51.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 23.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,362,000 after acquiring an additional 91,425 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 958,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,823,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,893,000 after buying an additional 78,214 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Virgin Galactic by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 109,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 12,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 620,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 52,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.25% of the company’s stock.
About Virgin Galactic
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.
