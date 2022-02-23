Colony Group LLC Buys 111,485 Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Colony Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 644.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,485 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $7,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USRT. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 900.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 45.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USRT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,304. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $68.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.76.

