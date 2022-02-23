Wealth Quarterback LLC Has $165,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 270.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Southern by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,760,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,577,000 after buying an additional 2,246,542 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 4.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,764,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,844,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Southern by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,433,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,450 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,446,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,585,000 after acquiring an additional 938,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Southern by 750.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,028,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,226,000 after purchasing an additional 907,521 shares in the last quarter. 59.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,094,096. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.16. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $69.76.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.29%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher C. Womack sold 4,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $308,822.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,524,512 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.