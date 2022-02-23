Wealth Quarterback LLC Has $140,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 299.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.58. 82,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,487,313. The company has a market cap of $92.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $949,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $1,086,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,401,696 shares of company stock worth $86,041,320. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.44.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

