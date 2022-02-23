Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Vista Oil & Gas (NYSE:VIST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18, Yahoo Finance reports. Vista Oil & Gas had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.08%.

VIST traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,366. Vista Oil & Gas has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $603.50 million, a PE ratio of 56.82 and a beta of 3.26.

Get Vista Oil & Gas alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 23,344 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $421,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 39,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vista Oil & Gas by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 62,821 shares in the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Vaca Muerta with approximately 134,000 acres. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 128.1 MMBOE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.