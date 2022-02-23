Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Holdings Raised by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harber Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 157,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after acquiring an additional 92,528 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 296,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter worth $5,858,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.74.

NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.90. 167,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,129,820. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $99.46. The firm has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.45.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

