Colony Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Colony Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $5,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in Corning by 1.0% during the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 28,947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.4% in the third quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 11,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in Corning by 7.5% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 4,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 1.1% during the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

GLW stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.72. 52,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,275,098. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $33.93 and a one year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.42%.

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

