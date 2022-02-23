Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Gap Up to $4.20

Shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $4.80. Hims & Hers Health shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 45,125 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hims & Hers Health has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.57.

The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.79 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum acquired 81,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $480,923.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 24,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $108,115.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,049,032 shares of company stock valued at $5,770,644 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIMS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.89% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

