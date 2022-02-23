Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.34

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 6436 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Aeva Technologies from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $7.88.
Aeva Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:AEVA)
Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.
