Phocas Financial Corp. Buys 260 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 460,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,321,000 after purchasing an additional 49,187 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 89,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 577.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after buying an additional 130,410 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 46,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after buying an additional 9,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,077,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $73.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.80. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $83.73.

