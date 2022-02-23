Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $22.98 Million Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152,833 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of Ally Financial worth $22,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Ally Financial by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Ally Financial by 84.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,428 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

NYSE ALLY traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $49.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,657,996. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day moving average is $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.64 and a 1-year high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 37.29%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $116,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,456 shares of company stock worth $2,227,101. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

