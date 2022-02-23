ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,102 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.15% of ModivCare worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 21.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ModivCare by 72.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 135.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter.

MODV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:MODV opened at $102.00 on Wednesday. ModivCare Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.54 and a 52-week high of $211.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

