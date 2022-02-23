JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Sets New 12-Month Low at $483.00

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 483 ($6.57) and last traded at GBX 780 ($10.61), with a volume of 70005 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 770 ($10.47).
The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 807.90. The company has a market cap of £604.59 million and a P/E ratio of 2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 37.17 and a current ratio of 38.91.
JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JII)
Featured Articles
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.