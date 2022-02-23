FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.120-$4.120 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.41 billion-$22.41 billion.
Shares of FUJIFILM stock traded down $0.71 on Wednesday, hitting $64.65. 31,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,136. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. FUJIFILM has a 52-week low of $55.33 and a 52-week high of $91.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.58 and its 200 day moving average is $77.28.
