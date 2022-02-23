Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $61.77

Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.77 and last traded at $65.03, with a volume of 4004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.38.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IART. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Integra LifeSciences from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.57.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
About Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART)
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care, such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment, and the precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.
