SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Stock Price Up 6.9%

SSR Mining Inc. (TSE:SSRM – Get Rating) was up 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$24.86 and last traded at C$24.78. Approximately 162,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 427,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSRM shares. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on shares of SSR Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.17.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt and Lander Counties, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

