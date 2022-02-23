Colony Group LLC Sells 4,270 Shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK)

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 332,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $14,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,790,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,057,000 after purchasing an additional 59,679 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 847,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,121,000 after acquiring an additional 19,939 shares during the period. Clearshares LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Clearshares LLC now owns 82,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 74,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 18,453 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 55.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 25,104 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHK traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $41.79. 1,102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,987. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.61. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 12 month low of $37.04 and a 12 month high of $47.03.

