Ambassador Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,642 Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD)

Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 147,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the third quarter valued at about $466,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 73.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 217,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after buying an additional 92,357 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 41.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 553,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,252,000 after buying an additional 162,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 48.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 212,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 69,264 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

KBWD stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.98. 2,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,890. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 52-week low of $18.17 and a 52-week high of $21.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.137 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.