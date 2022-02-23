iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter worth $64,365,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,024,000 after buying an additional 334,719 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,809,000 after buying an additional 293,379 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 312.8% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 232,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,108,000 after buying an additional 176,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $20,750,000. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBB stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.86. 20,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,034,505. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

