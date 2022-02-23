Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC lessened its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 988 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Square by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,538,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,189 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Square by 27.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,593,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,260,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914,690 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 81.7% in the second quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after buying an additional 2,570,126 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $452,024,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the 2nd quarter worth $234,130,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Square from $203.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Square from $315.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.32.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $460,544.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total transaction of $1,017,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,769 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,686. 15.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $94.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 2.30. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.13 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

