Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

CEQP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.71. 1,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,902. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $33.94.

Get Crestwood Equity Partners alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.41%.

CEQP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 67,696 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,379,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,640,000 after acquiring an additional 185,329 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.