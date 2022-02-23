Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.
CEQP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.71. 1,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 705,902. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $33.94.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -87.41%.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 67,696 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,379,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $65,640,000 after acquiring an additional 185,329 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 13,327 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.41% of the company’s stock.
About Crestwood Equity Partners
Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crestwood Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.